Not as humid to start the week, scattered storms return tomorrow

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Becoming mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm. Low 71

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot, humid, scattered storms. High 92

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, humid, few storms. 73/90

Thursday: Partly sunny, showers, warm. 71/87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Another misnamed “cold” front has just about cleared the Buckeye State to the south this morning but it will likely stall right around the Ohio River. With daytime heating the atmosphere will destabilize and storms will develop in the southern counties, some with strong winds, while we enjoy sunshine in Central Ohio. Highs will be somewhat cooler, around 90. Tonight will be uneventful even south with the loss of daytime heating. Lows will be in the low-70s.

The southern boundary will lift north and become the focus for thunderstorms tomorrow. The high will be in the low-90s. We will get showers with a chance of storms and Thursday with highs near 90. There will be a chance of pop-ups Friday and Saturday with a better chance of storms again Sunday.

Happy Monday!

-Bob