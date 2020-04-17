Northern Ohio blanketed by late-season snow, freeze warning for central Ohio (again)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you don’t get winter in winter, you get winter in spring.

I have said this in the midst of any number of unseasonably mild seasons, when winter never made much of an impression on central Ohio. The reason is that is an fairly accurate adage.

Snow showers caught our attention Wednesday evening in central and southern Ohio, leaving a brief dusting in a few spots. Lake-effect snow squalls Wednesday night and early Thursday deposited 3 to 7 inches in the snowbelt east of Cleveland The heaviest total occurred at South Russell in Geauga County.

The snow painted a lovely winter scene in eastern Cuyahoga County, captured by Howard Fleischmann in Beachwood, east of Cleveland (video).

Friday brought more snow. Several inches blanketed northern Ohio, with moderate totals north of the Ohio Turnpike (I-80). A few flakes were observed in Columbus at dawn, and the ground was covered lightly in northern parts of Marion and Morrow counties. Farther north, Mansfield and Toledo reported 1 inch, Youngstown and Cleveland 2 inches, and more than 3 inches fell in Ashtabula County at Madison.

Wet snow was still falling in parts of northern Ohio Friday evening, although mostly melting as it fell. Even heavier totals covered the Midwest earlier in the day, as low pressure tracked from Missouri to central Ohio, with significant snow confined to areas north of stalled warm front about 100 miles to the north of the storm track, in the colder air.

Northern Indiana received 3 to 6 inches, with the largest totals on the southern shore of Lake Michigan. Chicago had another record daily snowfall of 3 inches, after 1.7 inches fell during the morning commute Thursday, causing a nearly 60-car pile-up on the Kennedy Expressway due to icy roads.

The storm left impressive totals of 6.5 inches at Lincoln, Neb., and 12 inches at Decatur, Ia. Residents of Denver, Co., woke to a January-like record morning low of 12 degrees Friday morning, after several inches of snow fell the day before. One to two feet of snow fell in the northern Rockies on higher peaks in Wyoming and central Colorado.

Snow has a harder time accumulating in springtime, because the ground is relative warm (high sun angle), and the flakes are larger and wetter, clumping together, compared to the powdery mid-winter snowfalls.

The third freeze warning in four days has been issued for portions of Ohio early Saturday.

Frost formation can occur before the air temperature reaches the freezing point, because the ground cools faster on a clear, cold and nearly windless night. The surface radiates heat faster than the air above, where the thermometer shelter is located (5 feet above the ground over a grassy surface).

Closer to dawn, when the ground achieves maximum cooling, a thin layer of ice coats the grass, and if cold enough, causes flowers to temporarily wilt.

Frost is more likely to develop in low spots in your yard, away from warmer building foundation and tree trunks.

Temperatures dipped to 26 degrees Thursday morning in Columbus, four degrees above the 1962 and 1935 record-daily low for Apr. 16. The Ohio State University Airport in northwest Columbus reached 23 degrees, and Lancaster’s Fairfield County Airport had 22 degrees.

Only 11.7 inches fell in Columbus through the entire winter–the ninth mildest on record since 1879. The biggest snowfall (2.9 inches) came on Veterans Day, when it really did feel like winter for several days–the low of 11 degrees on Nov. 13 (near-zero wind-chills) lowest so early in the season (OSU Airport in the northwest part of the city had 8 degrees). That would be the coldest morning of the entire winter to come.