NOAA’s spring outlook wet and mild for Ohio and much of Midwest

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Get ready for a wet spring, with warmer-than-usual temperatures on average. In other words, more of the same, which is an extension of our unseasonably mild and damp winter that has been largely free of snow — 11.7 inches, well below the average of 27 inches for an entire season.

The 3-month outlook issued by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and National Weather Service projects warmer and wetter than normal conditions across a broad swath of the Midwest southward to the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

Saturated soils and frequent rainfalls place the Corn Belt and the Southeastern U.S. at a higher risk for spring flooding, particularly the Upper Midwest, though the expectation is that river basins will not be nearly as hard-hit compared to the spring of 2019.

The greatest threat of major flooding is in the upper and middle Mississippi and Missouri River basins. The lower Ohio Valley will be more susceptible to bouts of moderate flooding through May.

Drought conditions are expected to persist in California, the central and southern Rocky Mountains, and parts of the southern Plains, according to NOAA/NWS.

Warmer-than-normal temperatures are projected across a surprisingly large swath of the Lower 48 states and Alaska, with limited cold snaps.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Storm Team 4

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools