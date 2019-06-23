Nice weekend, storms arrive tonight

After a stormy week (4-8 inches of rain), the weekend proved to be just what we needed, even with a little rain early Saturday morning. An easterly flow supplied drier air and comfortable humidity to go with the sunshine.

Showers and storms moved into western Ohio this evening and rain affected along and south of I-70, with stronger storms confined to Kentucky. Additional showers will develop overnight with rumbles of thunder.

Monday will be an active day in the warm sector ahead of an approaching cold front and low pressure. We are under a slight risk for damaging winds (Storm Prediction Center), and will see some stronger storms move through the state. Showers will linger through the overnight, before skies clear on Tuesday.

A more typical summer pattern will develop later in the week, with warm, sticky days and a fair amount of sunshine. More important, we will only see an isolated storm or two, not the relentless rains of last week.

Tonight: Showers, storms arriving later. Low 69

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm, humid, showers, storms. High 84

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 84 (65)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, few pop-ups. High 85 (66)

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (67)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 88 (67)

Saturday: Hazy sun, sticky, isolated storm. High 87 (69)

Have a great Sunday! -Ben