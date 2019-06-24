Nice weekend giving way to rainy start to the week

Good Sunday Evening!

High pressure over the eastern Great Lakes shielded us from rain until late this evening, but the humidity is now back in a big way.

A slowly lifting warm front — our former boundary from last week that focused relentless rain — is north of central Ohio, setting us up for a muggy night and early morning.

A band of showers and embedded storms over central Indiana is likely to reach us late tonight, with a few heavy rainers.

A damaging tornado struck St. Joseph, Indiana, this evening on the warm front. Dozens of damaging wind reports came in from Indiana and Kentucky, where the storms were severe earlier this evening.

Monday morning will dawn warm and sticky with a few leftover showers, then some sun will heat things up into the mid-80s. An approaching late-day cold front and low pressure tracking through the northern Great Lakes will trigger a few bands of showers and storms, possibly severe due to high instability, with the threat of damaging wind gusts.

A more typical summer pattern will develop this week starting on Tuesday, with warmer and more humid conditions returning after a brief break, but only widely scattered storms are likely.

Much of the week after tomorrow will be dry, at least until another system arrives next weekend.

Tonight: Showers, storms arriving later. Low 69

Monday: Variably cloudy, warm, humid, showers, storms, strong to severe p.m. High 84

Tuesday: Partly sunny, less humid. High 85 (65)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, warm, few pop-ups. High 84 (66)

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 87 (67)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 88 (67)

Saturday: Hazy sun, sticky, isolated storm. High 87 (69)

Have a good night! -Ben