Nice Weekend, Almost Autumn Pattern

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers early. High 82

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 57

Saturday: Brilliant sunshine, pleasant afternoon. High 83

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warm. 86(60)

Monday: Partly cloudy. 88(67)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Live VIPIR Radar is clear in Ohio after last night’s storms. Under fair skies we have areas of patchy fog which are dropping visibility to less than a mile a few locations.

High pressure building into the region will clear out the skies today. There is a slight risk of a shower early this morning. Expect some puffy fair weather clouds but the sky will be mostly sunny this afternoon. High temperatures will be just a little below “normal” in the low 80s. The average is 84. Yesterday we hit 89.

Skies will be mainly clear and sparkling with stars tonight. By daybreak the temperature will be in the 60-degree range, around the upper 50s in the city, which is also below the average for this time of year.



Expect sunny skies and beautiful weather this weekend. Highs will be in the low-80s tomorrow and mid-80s Sunday. A weak, moisture starved frontal boundary will bring more clouds Sunday night but chances of any rain are only slight. The next front on Tuesday will bring showers and thunderstorms. Behind it we dry out for the mid-week.





Enjoy The Weekend!

-Bob