Nice weekend ahead of next rainy system in a mild winter in central Ohio

A return southerly flow of milder air under mostly sunny skies developed, as high pressure moves off the Southeast coast. High clouds thickened ahead of low pressure in the Upper Midwest, but the thermometer still reached 50 degrees, after several wintry days.

A surge of moisture will interact with a couple of low pressure waves along a slow-moving cold front, as both branches of the jet stream merge over the Ohio Valley. However, heavier rain will stay south of the Ohio River, though and we should see .25 – .50 inch in central and southern Ohio through Tuesday morning.

Drier, seasonably chilly air will filter in behind a second system later Tuesday and Wednesday. A clipper system will bring a quick breezy warm-up Thursday, followed by a short-lived blast of cold air to end the week, with snow showers.

Mild Winter

The average temperature in Columbus for meteorological winter (Dec. 1 – Feb. 29) of nearly 36 degrees was 4 degrees warmer than normal, qualifying as the 9th mildest winter on record since 1879. Snowfall has been very light (11.1 inches), about 10 inches below average through the end of February.

The coldest morning of the winter (11 degrees) occurred two days after the heaviest snowfall (2.8 inches) of the winter blanketed central Ohio on Veterans Day. Only the winter of 1997-98 had a milder winter minimum (13 degrees).

Quick Forecast

Tonight: Clouds thicken, rain late, milder. Low 45

Monday: Rainy, mild. High 49

Tuesday: Damp morning, clouds linger. High 53 (34)

Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 44 (33)

Thursday: Partly sunny, milder. High 50 (34)

Friday: Windy colder, snow showers. High 38 (29)