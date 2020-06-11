Nice weather returns as we head towards the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

  • Today: Mostly sunny, warm. High 79
  • Tonight: Mainly clear. Low 58
  • Friday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 82
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny. 56/73
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny. 52/76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

What a difference a day makes. Surface high pressure aided by a westerly breeze will clear the skies. It will be mostly sunny, breezy with falling humidity and seasonably warm temperatures, not sweltering for once. The high will be near 80.
Tonight will be mainly clear with lighter winds and cooler.

Tomorrow ill be sunny and dry with highs around 80. The weekend will be very comfortable with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A slow moving cold front drops into the region from the north tomorrow night and Saturday bringing a few clouds into Saturday and a slight risk of isolated showers. Saturday’s high will be in the low 70s.

By Sunday cool, dry Canadian high pressure will rule again. Sunday will come with bright sunshine and blue skies and a high in the mid-70s.
The beginning of next week, Monday and Tuesday, has more pleasant weather. It will be sunny with highs around 80, right on target for the middle of June.

-Bob

