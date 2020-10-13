Nice weather mid-week, much cooler by the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

This Morning: Clearing, breezy and cool. Low around 47

Today: Sunny, cool. High 68

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly. Low 45

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 72

Thursday: Partly cloudy, breezy and showers later. 56/68

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler. 39/53

Saturday: Sunny, chilly. 35/57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The front which swept through the region last night is south and east of the Ohio River now. It will be sunny with the very dry airmass and high pressure from the southwest building into the region. Northwesterly winds will shift to the southwest this afternoon in the front’s wake. Today’s high will be near average high by topping out in the mid to upper 60s. Tonight’s low will also be near normal in the mid-40s under a clear sky.

Southwest winds will prevail tomorrow though they will be relatively light. It will be mostly sunny. Temperatures will bounce right back into the low to mid 70s with the southwesterly flow tomorrow afternoon.

Changes are coming. Thursday another cold front moves quickly through the state and will bring us showers and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s. Behind the front Friday will be windy and much cooler. Highs will only be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday won’t be much warmer. We will get some showers late Sunday. Monday will be dry and cool.

Happy Tuesday!

-Bob