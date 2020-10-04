Nice Sunday, breezy, showers moving in late afternoon

Some sunshine and breezy conditions boosted temperatures into the pleasant middle 60s ahead of an advancing low-pressure area to the west. A disturbance will bring showers later this afternoon and evening, after a nice start to the day. Expect a quarter-of-an-inch of rain, which is something since we’ve been quite dry lately. Showers will taper off late this evening, with late clearing and cooler weather moving in.

Skies will turn mostly sunny Monday, along with chilly temperatures. High pressure builds in for a few days and brings quick moderation in the weather Tuesday and Wednesday, as highs rebound into the upper 60s and low 70s, which is seasonable.

A relatively dry cold frontal passage Wednesday will lead to a slight cooldown Thursday. A mild westerly flow will usher in warmer temperatures next weekend and highs in the 70es under fair skies.

Forecast

Sunday: Clouds increase, breezy, showers develop. High 66 Tonight: Showers early, clouds break late, cooler. Low 43

Monday: Partly sunny, crisp. High 57

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, milder. High 69 (44)

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, pleasant. High 72 (50)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, little cooler. High 66 (46)

Friday: Sunny, mild. High 72 (43)

Saturday: Partly sunny, pleasant. High 76 (50)

Have a good evening! -Ben