Nice summer weekend, more humidity coming

The weekend weather was ideal for the Ohio State Fair, Dublin Irish Festival and Pelotonia Ride Weekend.

High pressure over the Great Lakes lowered the humidity. An upper-level impulse grazing the northeastern part of the state is bringing some afternoon clouds and a few showers across the northern part of the state that will diminish this evening

Highs reached the upper 80s under a bright, sunny sky with fair-weather clouds. Lows tonight will fall back into the mid-60s under a starry sky.

The weather will turn more humid the next couple of days, with temperatures in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday.

A cold front and disturbance will trigger late-day storms on Tuesday and then push south of the region, with showers moving south of the region Wednesday afternoon.

A secondary cold front will bring another chance for scattered rain on Thursday, followed by pleasantly cooler and drier conditions next weekend.

FORECAST

Sunday: Generally sunny, isolated showers north. High 89

Tonight: Clearing overnight,, mild. Low 67

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Tuesday: Partly sunny, more humid, late storm. High 86 (68)

Wednesday: Few showers, partly sunny later. High 85 (68)

Thursday: Partly sunny, few storms p.m. High 86 (66)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 84 (65)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (62)