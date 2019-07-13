Nice start to the weekend, Barry remnants due midweek

Hurricane Barry made landfall around 1 p.m. on Saturday over Vermilion Bay and Intracoastal City, La., and has weakened to a tropical storm, drifting northwest.

The tropical storm will bring very heavy rain (6-12+ inches) and a significant flash flood threat. The remnants of Barry will eventually move north along a path from near Little Rock to St. Louis from Sunday to Tuesday, and then cross the Ohio Valley midweek.

The weekend is off to a fine start with lower humidity and abundant sun. A few clouds will arrive late tonight with a weak cold front that could trigger an early shower in a few spots, but moisture is lacking. However, the humidity will be high enough in the southern part of the state Sunday for scattered storms to develop in the afternoon as the front sags south.

The weather early in the week will be quite warm and muggy, with a few pop-up storms on Monday as the front returns north. The weather on Wednesday and Thursday will be affected by the remnants of Hurricane Barry, resulting in numerous showers and storms, but with slightly cooler temperatures due to the increased cloud cover.

Forecast

Tonight: Few clouds, warm night. Low 71

Sunday: Mix sun and clouds, storms possible south p.m. High 88

Monday: Partly sunny, quite warm and humid, scattered storms p.m. High 89

Tuesday: Partly sunny, pop-ups p.m., sticky. High 88 (71)

Wednesday: Showers, storms, humid. High 87 (72)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 89 (71)

Friday: Partly sunny, showers, storms. High 90 (73)

Have a good weekend! -Ben