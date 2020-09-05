Nice start to the holiday weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, chilly, low 52

Today: Sunny, high 80

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 58

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Labor Day: Partly cloudy, isolated shower northwest late, high 84

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated shower, high 85

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday,

After a cool start to the day, we’re going to have some great weather for the Labor Day holiday weekend. As high pressure builds in to the south and southwest, clouds will keep clearing out.

Without clouds overnight and first thing in the morning to act like a blanket and keep in the heat, temperatures will quickly dip to around 50 degrees. This is not only much cooler than where we have been waking up, but is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

With high pressure still in charge today, we’ll see plenty of sunshine. This will help to boost temperatures back up to around 80 degrees.

High pressure continues to slide to our southeast tonight, which will keep around a clear to mostly clear sky. Temperatures won’t be quite as cool as this morning, but will again be below normal, falling to the upper 50s.

After another cool start to the day, a mostly sunny sky and southerly breeze will start a bit of a warming trend for the end of the weekend. Sunday, high temperature will jump to the lower 80s, which is just a degree or two above normal.

Labor Day, we’ll start off with temperatures in the lower 60s and see more clouds build in through the day. Even with the clouds, temperatures will be a touch warmer and climb to the mid 80s.

As a front starts to push in to the north, we’ll see a chance for a few showers Monday night and Tuesday.

The better chance for showers moves in with a cold front on Thursday. Showers will continue Friday alongside a drop in temperatures.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz