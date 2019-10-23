Nice October days heading into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER
COLUMBUS
FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. High 63
Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 45
Thursday: Mostly sunny, mild afternoon. High 68
Friday: Slight chance of showers, mostly cloudy. 60(46)
Saturday: Mostly sunny, crisp. High 61(37)
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Surface high pressure centered south of the Ohio Valley is expansive enough that we will get a bright blue October sky today. There will still be a southwest breeze at 10-15 but the sunshine will look great. Highs will once again be right in the average range in the low 60s. It will stay clear this evening then turn partly cloudy by daybreak. Tonight’s low will be the mid-40s.
It looks like we will finish up the work week all dry. Thursday will be another sunny day with highs reaching into the upper 60s which is well above average.
I hope you have a great Hump Day!
-Bob