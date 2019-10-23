Nice October days heading into the weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST Today: Chance of showers early then clearing, breezy. High 63 Tonight: Partly cloudy, still breezy. Low 41 Wednesday: Mostly sunny, not as breezy and cool. High 62 Thursday: Mostly sunny, milder. 68(46) Friday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 57(45)

FORECAST DISCUSSION: Showers will dry up pretty quickly behind the cold front this morning. The front will also sweep low level moisture out of the area. Skies will become a mix of sunshine and some puffy decorative clouds. It will be another blustery day. Southwest winds will gust to around 25 miles per hour. The high won’t be in the 70s but more seasonable at 63. Tonight will be partly cloudy to clear. A chilly morning is coming up. The low in the city will be around 40. Outlying areas may drop into the mid-30s.

It will be dry Wednesday and Thursday during the day. Expect low 60s Wednesday and upper 60s Thursday. Showers move in Thursday night and move through during the day Friday. It will be cooler Friday with highs in the 50s to around 60.