Nice Labor Day and a pretty quiet week ahead

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm.  High 82
Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 59
Tuesday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm. High 84
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, morning showers.  High 78 (64)
Thursday: Partly cloudy. High 76 (56)

FORECAST DISCUSSION
Happy Labor Day! 

It should be a great day for your any outdoor plans.  We are starting out with high pressure building into the Ohio Valley from the west, pushing a weak cold front southeast. The results are clear skies and a cool morning. 

Today will be sunny with a high around 80. Tonight will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front will move from west to east across the region tomorrow. The front will be oriented from southwest to northeast.  A warmer southwesterly breeze will develop ahead of the front. 

There will be a chance of showers and a very slight chance of thunder tomorrow night through Wednesday morning with the frontal passage.  Tuesday’s high will be in the low to mid 80s.

Behind the front skies will clear again. Expect more sunshine but it will be cooler with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.  We will warm back into the low 80s this weekend.

Enjoy The Sunshine Today!
-Bob

