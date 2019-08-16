Nice Friday, Humid and hotter weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Patchy morning fog, partly cloudy and warm.High 85

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy. Low 69

Saturday: Partly cloudy, humid, slight chance of pop-ups. High 88

Sunday: Partly cloudy, humid, slight chance of storms. 91(70)

Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and sticky. 90(72)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Watch for some patchy fog again. There is still a lot of moisture in the air. It is a little cooler. Temperatures mainly range through the 60s and dewpoint temps are just below actual readings. Live VIPIR Radar is clear this morning. The full Sturgeon Moon is very bright. Skies are fair to partly cloudy across the region.

High pressure drifting north into the Ohio Valley will allow for a mostly sunny day in Central Ohio. Even with a fair amount of decorative clouds the afternoon highs will be in the mid-80s.



Warmer and more humid air will start to return tonight. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper-60s. With surface high pressure in control there will only be a slight risk of pop-ups tomorrow and only a slightly better chance Sunday. The better chances will be north. Highs will be within a few degrees either side of 90. Heat indices Sunday will be as high as 95-100

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY and enjoy your weekend!!

-Bob