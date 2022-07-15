Skies will be partly sunny, with temperatures reaching the seasonable mid-80s. Clouds will increase as a disturbance drops southeast across the region this evening. A weakening band of showers and storms will roll through tonight, with showers lingering into the first part of the day on Saturday.

Humidity will return this weekend, with isolated late day pop-up showers. Scattered showers and storms are likely on Sunday. Highs will top out in the low to mid-80s, with more cloud cover and off and on showers.

The weather will remain unsettled next week, with muggy conditions favoring mainly scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms, along with some sunshine each day.

Forecast

Friday: Partly sunny, warm. High 85

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, few showers, rumbles. Low 67

Saturday: Showers a.m., some sun, pop-ups. High 87

Sunday: Scattered showers, storms, mostly cloudy. High 84 (69)

Monday: Showers, storms continue. High 83 (69)

Tuesday: Isolated storm, partly sunny, muggy. High 87 (68)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, sticky, pop-ups. High 89 (73)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High 83 (68)