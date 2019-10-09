Nice Fall Weather Until The Weekend

QUICK WEATHER



COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine. High 73

Tonight: Mainly clear and cool. Low 52

Thursday: Mostly sunny, nice day. High 77

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy late day. 79(54)

Saturday: Showers, breezy and much cooler. 62(52)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Thankfully there is no dense fog to slow you down this morning. Instead that has been replaced with unlimited visibility in most locations. The clear sky will turn into sunny, blue skies for today. Temperatures in the 40s this morning will give way to the low to mid 70s for the first of a few beautiful days. Skies will be mainly clear again tonight with lows around 50 in Columbus.

A very autumnal and very large area of high pressure northeast of Central Ohio should dominate our weather through the end of the work week. That will mean more days with sunshine, blue skies, and seasonable temperatures ranging from the 40s and 50s in the morning and into the upper 70s in the afternoon.

A strong front will bring showers Friday night and Saturday plus much cooler air for the weekend. Highs will be in the 60s with showers and breezy conditions Saturday and clearing skies Sunday.

Enjoy The Nice Weather!!

-Bob