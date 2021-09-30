COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST



Today: Mostly sunny. High 76

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 49

Friday: Perfect Fall Day. High 78

Saturday: Increasing clouds, p.m. showers. High 79 (52)

Sunday: Showers, chance of thunder. High 74 (65)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure remains in charge of weather in most of the Ohio Valley. That translates to another sunny day starting with light winds. Light to calm winds early is perfect for fog formation in valleys and low areas. High temperatures will be around the mid-upper 70s, a little warmer than normal for the end of September.



This pattern hangs on and will deliver a nearly perfect fall day again tomorrow with sunshine and highs in the upper-70s.

The next chance of rain will be late Saturday into Sunday with a front heading our way from across the Mississippi Valley. It looks like the wettest period will be from late Saturday until Sunday night. There will be a chance of thunderstorms Sunday and Sunday night.



Then rain will lighten up over the region Monday as the front moves east. There will still be a chance of scattered light showers Tuesday with some clearing on Wednesday.

Enjoy Your Thursday!

-Bob