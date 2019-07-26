Nice Day, Hot Weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very warm afternoon.High 86

Tonight: Mostly clear, warmer night. Low 65

Saturday: Mostly sunny, moderately humid this afternoon. High 88

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 90(68)

Monday: Partly cloudy, hot, and sticky. 91(69)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure that was centered over Ohio yesterday is centered just southeast of the Ohio River today. The region will continue to be under the influence of the high. High temperatures will be as much as a few degrees higher in the mid-80s in Columbus. There will also be a little uptick in the humidity levels though it won’t be very uncomfortable.

Humid and warmer air will push tomorrow’s high temperatures into the mid to upper 80s. Summer heat will return with the worst of the humidity arriving by Saturday night. It won’t be as oppressive as last weekend but high temperatures will be around 90. There will a slight risk of afternoon pop-ups.

It will still be hot and humid on Monday with highs around 90. Showers and storms will cool us off somewhat Tuesday.



Have A Great Weekend.

-Bob