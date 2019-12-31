New Year starts warmer, drier

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This evening-midnight: Few wet flurries and drizzle, breezy, temps near freezing by midnight, chills in lower 20s

Overnight: Cloudy late, low 27

Wednesday: Clearing skies later, high 41

Thursday: Sunshine to clouds, to rain late, breezy, high 48

Friday: Rainy & warm, high 56

Saturday: Chance showers, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

Another New Year’s Eve, another wet one. The last totally dry NYE was back in 2007 here in Central Ohio. Temps today were actually normal in the upper 30s.

We will see temps falling to freezing by midnight, and into the upper 20s to middle 20s overnight, slightly above normal for this time of the year. Wednesday will see clearing skies later in the day and temps a few degrees above normal in the lower 40s.

Thursday will have sunshine early, but clouds will quickly increase and winds return out of the southwest, and increase temps. By the late afternoon we should see rain showers starting to move in from the south as highs push into the upper 40s.

Friday will be warm and wet, with temps in the lower 40s early, and climbing into the middle to upper 50s later in the day. Rain will continue with chances of showers at least for the first half of the day on Saturday with highs in the lower 40s.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with highs near 40. We will see a tad more sunshine on Monday with partly sunny skies behind a weak boundary with highs in the lower 40s. Tuesday another weak system approaches and rain chances will return with highs near 40.

-Dave