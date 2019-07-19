Near Record Heat, Very Humid

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, tropical humidity, isolated p.m. pop-ups.High 95 (Heat Index: 106)

Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Low 77

Saturday: Sunshine, hot, and sticky. High 96 (Heat Index: 108)

Sunday: Partly sunny, humid, p.m. showers and storms. 93(76)

Monday: Partly cloudy, chance of morning showers. 85(71)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

An Excessive Heat Warning for Heat Index values at 105 or higher and temperatures in the mid-90s continues through 8pm tomorrow night. Heat stroke, heat exhaustion and other heat related ailments are possible especially if you spend a lot of time outdoors or you do strenuous activity while outdoors.

Take frequent breaks from the heat in the A/C if possible and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

Today: More very warm and very humid air is making its way into the Buckeye State thanks to a strong and expanding ridge of high pressure. With the ridge in place chances of storms are very low. Highs today will reach easily into the mid-90s and with the humidity it will feel hotter than 105 degrees.

Tonight: There will be hardly any relief from the heat and humidity tonight. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper 70s (The record high minimum is 80) and it will be very muggy Saturday morning.

Tomorrow will be a repeat performance of today, only a little hotter is the way it looks. We will remain under the ridge and locked into the hot, humid air mass temporarily. Highs will reach the mid to upper 90s, in some spots. Heat indices will be near 110.

A cold front will drop into the region Sunday. The results will be lower temperatures and humidity.

Stay Hydrated. Stay Cool. Stay Safe.

-Bob