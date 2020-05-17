Muggy Sunday, with storms holding off until tonight and Monday

The weather will feel more like June, with temperatures around 80 degrees and moderate humidity, less than a week after it seemed like we were back in March and dealing with cold winds and snow/graupel.

A warm front lifting north will bring a southerly flow of increasingly warm and humid air. Low pressure developing in the upper Mississippi Valley will drag a cold front into the state late tonight and Monday, accompanied by occasional showers and storms, some with the potential for heavy rain and gusty winds.

Low pressure will track across northern Illinois and then sag southeast beneath a closed off, meandering upper low. The system will drift across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys early in the week, keeping showers in the forecast through midweek, along with cooler temperatures.

The heaviest rain will arrive around midday on Monday ahead of a cold front, with lighter showers and falling temperatures later in the day, after a lunchtime high in the mid-70s. Much cooler air will follow behind the system, with below-normal highs in the low 60 for a few days, before the air begins to dry out.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, warm, more humid. High 82

Tonight: Showers, few storms. Low 68

Monday: Showers, thunderstorms, heavy rain. High 78

Tuesday: Cooler, rainy. High 62 (59)

Wednesday: Cloudy, cool, showers. High 62 (51)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 68 (53)

Friday: Mostly cloudy. High 72 (55) Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 78 (56)