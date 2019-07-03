Muggy night, but quiet for Red, White and Boom!

Forecast

Tonight: Isolated showers, sticky. Low: 70

Independence Day: Mostly cloudy, warm, sticky, pop-up storms p.m. High: 88

Friday: Scattered showers, storms. High 89 (71)

Saturday: Pop-up mainly afternoon storms, humid. High: 87 (72)

Sunday: Partly sunny, storms south. High 86 (69)

Monday: Sunny, less humid. High 86 (66)

Discussion

Plenty of humidity and a stalled boundary near I-70 will result in showers and storms rolling west to east, with a few downpours and frequent lightning each of the next several days.

The boundary sagged south in time for Red, White & Boom! Areas that experienced rain will likely see some patchy fog develop late tonight.

Very little will change through Saturday, with episodic showers and storms forming along the same frontal boundary.

There are good signs of high pressure over Canada building farther south by the end of the weekend, bringing a break from the steamy and periodically stormy flow.