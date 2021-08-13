Muggy, scattered storms, relief coming this weekend

A southwesterly flow of very warm and humid air will continue for one more day. Skies will be mostly cloudy, and with plenty of humidity, a few showers and storms will develop as the temperatures climbs into the upper 80s, mainly east of the I-71 corridor ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

A broad upper low across the northern Great Lakes will sag south and allow a cold front to slowly push south across Ohio. Showers and storms will develop land drift east-southeast. Any storm can bring gusty winds and very heavy rain, as we have seen the past few days.

The frontal boundary should move south of the Ohio River early Saturday, directing cooler less humid weather into Ohio this weekend. by the weekend. High pressure will settle in offering sunshine and more seasonable temperatures,. A southerly flow of more humid air will return as the high drifts east early next week, bringing a renewed chance for showers and storms Tuesday.

Forecast