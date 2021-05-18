Much warmer weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Partly sunny, few pop-up showers possible. High 77

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated evening shower. Low 58

Wednesday: Warmer, few afternoon showers & storms possible. High 82

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High: 86 (62)

Friday: Sunshine and warmer. High: 88 (63)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, isolated pop-ups. High 87 (63)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

As a warming trend continue today we’re going to make the switch to temperatures above normal for this time of year.

Alongside more clouds through the afternoon, we’ll see the chance for a few pop-up showers this afternoon as highs jump to the mid to upper 70s. The main system that we’re watching is still southwest of the area, so most of us will stay dry, it will still be a good idea to keep the rain gear handy.

Our warmer than normal trend will continue tonight as lows fall to the mid to upper 50s.

Tomorrow, we’ll continue our warming trend as temperatures jump to the low to mid 80s, nearly 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We’ll start off the day dry, but watch for a few showers and thunderstorms with the heat of the afternoon and into the evening.

High pressure takes over by the end of the week and into the weekend. This will give us sunshine and a more summer-like temperature trend with highs climbing into the upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz