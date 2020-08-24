Much warmer start to the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Chance for p.m. showers & storms, high 88

Tonight: Showers ending, becoming partly cloudy, low 69

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 90

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 91

Thursday: P.M. showers & storms, high 89

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

This week we’re going to see hotter temperatures return to the forecast alongside sunshine ahead of a wet end to the week.

It’s already a warm and muggy start to the day. We have a few patchy areas of fog early this morning, but overall visibility is not an issue. Temperatures are a little warmer than normal, starting off in the low 70s and mid 60s, but the thing that’s making it feel so sticky early

Today, we’ll start a warming trend as highs climb to the upper 80s, which is about 5 degrees above normal. As the temperature climbs this afternoon, we’ll see an increased chance for showers and thunderstorms, which could lead to a wet evening commute.

High pressure takes charge for the middle of the workweek. That means that we will see plenty of sunshine and hot temperatures climbing to around 90 degrees.

By the end of the week, we’ll keep an eye on the remnants of what is currently tropical storm Laura. Right now there is still uncertainty with the path Laura will take, but most models show that after landfall it will work its way north, and them bring tropical moisture into Central Ohio.

Have a great day!

-Liz