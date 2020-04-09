Much cooler and breezy end to the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, breezy, colder, daytime high 51

Tonight: Chance for showers, otherwise mostly cloudy, low 33

Friday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 47

Saturday: Cold start, partly cloudy, high 56

Easter Sunday: Cloudy, showers after lunch, high 62

Monday: Chance for showers, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Thursday!

We’re going to wrap up the week with much cooler temperatures, and see a chance for showers again by the end of the weekend.

As the cold front that brought rain and storms to the area early this morning keeps sliding out, we’ll be left behind with clouds and mild temperatures. Through the morning, we’ll dry up any leftover showers and see temperatures drop from the mid 50s to the upper 40s.

Today, clouds cover will break up some this afternoon alongside a breezy wind and much cooler temperatures. Wind gusts today will be out of the northwest at about 30-35 mph. After hitting a midnight high in the mid to upper 50s, we’ll see temperatures just drop slightly to the 40s this morning before rebounding back to the lower 50s early this afternoon.

This evening and tonight, we could see a few brief showers, otherwise will stay under a mostly cloudy sky. While the breeze will relax a little, we’ll still have cold air funneling in out of the northwest with gusts up to 20-30 mph. As lows fall down to the low to mid 30s, frost will be possible through Friday morning.

After a frosty start to the morning, high pressure to our south will help to clear some of the clouds. But, even with some sunshine, but not much of a warm-up. Highs will be about 15 degrees below normal and only reach the mid 40s.

We’ll start off the weekend with more frost early Saturday, then warmer temperatures. As high pressure slides out, we’ll see more clouds build in through the day and temperatures will rise from around 30 degrees Saturday morning to the mid 50s by the afternoon.

Easter Sunday, we’ll see slightly warmer weather ahead of our next chance for rain. Highs will be right around normal for this time of year and top off in the lower 60s. Sunday night into Monday, an areas of low pressure will lift into the Ohio Valley, bringing in rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz