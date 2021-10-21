QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy early, winds relax late, low 48

Friday: Mostly cloudy, patchy drizzle late, high 58

Saturday: Partly cloudy, brisk, high 61

Sunday: Clouds increase, rain likely later, high 62

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rains, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

The cold front is working its way across our area, and the line of rain and storms should be out shortly by sunset. After we will see a brief window of clearing skies working from near I-71 to I-77 by midnight, with thicker clouds working in overnight.

Temps will start back in the middle to the upper 40s on Friday with less wind, and the thick clouds that we are dealing with will keep our temps in check the rest of the day, with a very modest increase in temps on Friday into the upper 50s. It’s possible a few isolated sprinkles will work back in time for Football Friday Nite, temps will stay in the lower to middle 50s during the game.

On Saturday expect a lull in the activity with a mix of sun and clouds and highs into the lower 60s, pretty close to normal. Clouds will increase for Sunday morning, and rain should return Sunday afternoon with highs back into the lower 60s. Rain will increase in chances overnight Sunday and Monday. Warmer air will move in Monday, but rain and clouds will keep us in the lower 60s.

A few more systems will work through during next week, we will be between them on Tuesday with a bit of sunshine and highs in the lower 60s. We will see warmer temps in the upper 60s on Wednesday with a few isolated showers late. Chances of showers will increase for Thursday with highs back in the lower 60s.

-Dave