Mostly sunny day, nice holiday weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, nice day. High 77

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56

Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of later. High 79

Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 78 (65)

Labor Day: Sunshine, warm. High 80 (58)

FORECAST DISCUSSION



Thanks to high pressure north of Central Ohio today will be another mostly sunny, nice day. As low pressure moves in from the west the sky will become partly cloudy tonight. Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. The lows will drop into the mid-50s tonight.

A cold front associated with the low will move into the region during the day tomorrow. Rain showers will develop west to east by tomorrow night. The showers will move east of Central Ohio by early Sunday morning. Skies will clear west to east during the day Sunday. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Labor Day looks warm and dry. Then another frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night. Wednesday and Thursday will dry out high pressure builds into the region from the north.



Happy Friday/ Fri-YAY!

-Bob