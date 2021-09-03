Mostly sunny day, nice holiday weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, nice day.  High 77
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 56
Saturday: Partly cloudy, slight chance of later. High 79
Sunday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 78 (65)
Labor Day: Sunshine, warm. High 80 (58)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Thanks to high pressure north of Central Ohio today will be another mostly sunny, nice day. As low pressure moves in from the west the sky will become partly cloudy tonight.   Today’s highs will be in the mid to upper 70s.  The lows will drop into the mid-50s tonight.

A cold front associated with the low will move into the region during the day tomorrow. Rain showers will develop west to east by tomorrow night.  The showers will move east of Central Ohio by early Sunday morning. Skies will clear west to east during the day Sunday.  Highs Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

Labor Day looks warm and dry. Then another frontal system will bring showers and thunderstorms Tuesday night.   Wednesday and Thursday will dry out high pressure builds into the region from the north.

Happy Friday/ Fri-YAY!
-Bob

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Mask required in New Albany schools

First Buckeyes game without COVID restrictions

Former CPD officer plead guilty

Ohio governor launches pilot program to keep kids in class and out of quarantine

Ben Gelber on Ida's rain, flooding and destruction in the Northeast

School board meeting on mask mandates

More Local News