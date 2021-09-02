Mostly quiet and cool days heading for the holiday weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Brilliant sunshine, comfortable. High 78

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool. Low 53

Friday: Mostly sunny, nice day. High 77

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79 (56)

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 77 (63)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

High pressure centered over the Great Lakes has all but cleared the skies in Central Ohio. That is allowing for some efficient nighttime cooling. On the plus side it also means bright sunny days. Today will feature bright blue skies, comfortable humidity levels and a north breeze under 10 mph. Today’s high will be in the mid-upper 70s.

You can give the umbrella a few days off but you may need a jacket this or tomorrow morning. Average lows are around 60. It will be a few degrees cooler than that this morning. Tomorrow will start in the low 50s in some locations.

Nice weather continues into the weekend. There will be a chance of showers Saturday night into Sunday. Labor Day looks warm and dry. Then another frontal system will bring showers and a chance of thunderstorms Tuesday.

Enjoy Your Thursday!

-Bob