Morning showers then cooler today, colder the rest of the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Morning showers, breezy with falling temps. High 49

Tonight: Mostly to partly cloudy, cold, slight chance of flurries. Low 25

Wednesday: More sunshine, cold. High 36

Thursday: Partly sunny, very cold. 21/30

Friday: Sunny, not as cold. 16/35

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The cold front moving into western Ohio will continue across the state today, taking the rain with it. The showers will taper off in Central Ohio by midday. Winds will shift to the west and finally the northwest behind the front. Temperatures will fall from the upper-40s into the upper 30s by sunset.

Tonight it will go from mostly to partly cloudy by daybreak as high pressure builds into the region from the northwest. It will be much colder by daybreak with readings as low as the low to mid-20s.

Under the sprawling high pressure it will be sunny and dry tomorrow. Highs will be several degrees below average in the mid-30s.

It will be even colder Thursday but Friday will be the coldest day of the week. Thursday highs will only get into the 20s. Friday the morning low will be in the teens. Highs get back into the 30s.

I hope you have a great Tuesday!

-Bob