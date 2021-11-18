COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Morning rain, windy and cooler. High 47

Tonight: Chance of snow showers, partial clearing. Low 27

Friday: More sunshine, chilly day. High 42

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chilly. High 48 (29)

Sunday: Showers, breezy. High 52 (34)







FORECAST DISCUSSION

Lingering showers will taper off from west to east during the first half of today. As a cold front exits the state to the east it will become cooler. After a morning low around 44 before daybreak the temperature will only recover to around 47 before it starts to drop to around 40 this afternoon. It won’t be as windy as yesterday but the northwest breeze around 10-15 miles per hour will keep wind chills in the mid-30s. Tonight’s low will be in the mid-upper 20s.

High pressure centered southwest of the Ohio Valley will move into the Ohio Valley starting tonight. That will mean skies should be clear enough to view the Beaver Moon partial eclipse in the western sky. The eclipse peaks at about 4 tomorrow morning. So that means a very late night or a very early morning to view it.

We will get dry weather for tomorrow and Saturday with showers back on Sunday. Highs will range from the low-40s tomorrow to the low 50s on Sunday.

Saturday will be another chilling day for the Buckeyes game at Ohio Stadium. Saturday morning lows will be below freezing. The high will only be in the mid-upper 40s.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and breezy with falling temperatures and a chance of rain or snow showers.

Enjoy your Thursday!!

-Bob