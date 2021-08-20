Morning fog will give way to a sunny, warm day with isolated pop-ups

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, a.m. fog, spotty p.m. showers possible. High 86
Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 67
Saturday: Mostly sunny, warmer, isolated storms.  High 88
Sunday: Partly cloudy, sticky, isolated storms.  High 86 (69)
Monday: More sunshine, humid. High 88 (71)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

With dew points still in the 70-degree range, light to non-existent winds and decreasing sky cover there are some areas of fog this morning. Remember in thick fog, especially before daybreak, use your low beam headlights.  That will make it easier for you to see and be seen.

After the fog lifts this will be a nice day. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and dry for most of our area.  Weak high pressure won’t be enough to stop a few spotty to isolated showers this afternoon with the lingering humidity. It looks like any pop-ups should be gone in time for Football Friday Night. The afternoon high will be in the mid-80s.  Evening temps will be dropping to mid-70s from around 80.

The weekend will be very warm and humid with isolated showers and storms most likely on Sunday when a cold front moves through the region. Hopefully that will help keep tropical moisture to our east. Henri is projected to become a hurricane well off the southeast U.S. coast today.

Happy Friday/Fri-YAY!
-Bob

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Honor Flight returns to the skies

Delta variant infections

Third vaccine dose being offered

Sending help to Haiti

Nursing home vaccine mandate

Lt. Governor Husted weighs in on Ohio welcoming Afghan refugees

More Local News