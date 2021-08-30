More wet weather and storms to start the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers, scattered storms, humid.  High 83
Tonight: Showers, chance of storms. Low 69
Tuesday: Showers, chance of thunder early.  High 78
Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 77 (65)
Thursday: Brilliant sunshine, comfortable. High 79 (59)

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Don’t forget your umbrella. Showers and scattered thunderstorms out ahead of a front in north/northwest Ohio will be most likely and pretty widespread this afternoon in Central Ohio. That does not rule out more morning showers though.  Some locally heavy downpours are possible. Rainfall totals may be around a quarter of an inch, or more with storms. The high will be in the low-mid 80s. 

Frontal rain will combine with rainfall leftover from tropical system Ida tomorrow and tomorrow night.  Rain, south of the I-71 corridor could be pretty heavy especially in southeastern Ohio.  With the latest projected path of Ida we can expect the heaviest rain tomorrow night, between a half and three quarters of an inch.

Rain will taper off Wednesday.  Then the next few days look dry and pleasant for early September.

Have A Great Monday!
-Bob

