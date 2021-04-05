More warm weather and a chance of rain and storms midweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warm afternoon. High 72

Tonight: Partly cloudy, mild. Low 50

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, warm, slight chance of PM showers. High 76

Wednesday: Partly sunny, breezy, chance of showers. High 78 (56)

Thursday: Showers, breezy, chance of storms. High 74 (57)

Friday: Scattered showers, partly sunny. High 70 (53)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Our atmosphere will continue to be very dry today. A warm front will lift from the middle to the northern Ohio by late afternoon where it will stall. Chances of rain will be limited to the north and northeast. Winds are light this morning but they will increase to southwest 5 to 11 this afternoon. The high will be in the low 70s.

Showers with embedded thunderstorms possible will develop along the stalled front Monday evening again to the north and northeast. Central Ohio will stay dry but there is a slight chance counties north of I-70 could get a few showers. It will be a mild night. Lows will be near 50.

Tomorrow will have a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Wednesday will have afternoon showers with a chance of thunderstorms with daytime heating. Highs both days will be in the mid-70s. Thursday will feature more widespread and heavier showers and thunderstorms.

Chances of showers won’t be quite as high this weekend but it looks like the first completely dry day will be Sunday.

Enjoy Your Monday.

-Bob