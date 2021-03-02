More sunshine, dry weather this week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny and cool. High 42

Tonight: Mostly clear, light wind and chilly. Low 28

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 53

Thursday: Sunny, cool again. High 43 (32)

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 41 (25)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 44 (26)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

High pressure from the northwest will expand to take in the entire Ohio Valley today. Under the high a day of brilliant sunshine and light winds will develop. The breeze will shift to the south and the temperature will rise into the low to mid-40s.

Tonight will be another night of sparkling clear skies and light winds, and possible some patchy frost. It won’t be quite as cold with the southerly winds. Lows will be in the mid to upper 20s.

For the next several days conditions will be favorable for very dry conditions. First warmer southwesterly winds with high pressure southeast will push Wednesday’s highs back into the 50s. Next low pressure tracking through the southeast and high pressure to the north will contribute to the shift to a northwesterly flow of dry air. That will make it cooler Thursday and Friday with highs below normal in the low 40s.

Thanks to surface high pressure which will move west to east across the Ohio Valley the flow becomes light and southwesterly this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday will have seasonably mild days with highs in the mid-40s. Sunday will be the warmer day.

The broader southwesterly flow between high pressure that has lumbered to the east coast and an approaching low in the Mississippi Valley will push temperatures into the 50s again on Monday.

Enjoy the sunshine!

Bob