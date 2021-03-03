More sunshine and warmer today, pleasant weather continues

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunshine, breezy. High 54

Tonight: Partly cloudy, chilly. Low 31

Thursday: Mostly sunny, cool again. High 43

Friday: Sunny, chilly. High 44 (25)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 46 (26)

Sunday: Sunny, milder. High 49 (28)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The breeze out of the southwest will pick up this morning. With it will come the warm air that will boost temperatures into the 50s. In the meantime Low pressure north of the Great Lakes is moving east towards New England. Its moisture starved, weak cold front will dive right through the Ohio Valley by this evening.

The front won’t bring rain but there will be more clouds tonight. It won’t be quite as cold tomorrow morning. It will be around freezing at daybreak.

A very large area of high pressure will build into the region behind the front creating favorable conditions for more dry weather right through the weekend. There is only a small chance of any precipitation in Ohio. That will be Saturday night. That minor disturbance will drop south from Lake Erie and weaken as it moves through central Ohio onto the southeast.

Happy Hump Day!

-Bob