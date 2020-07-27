More summer heat plus storms today

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, humid, scattered p.m. storms. High 91

Tonight: Storms tapering off late, muggy. Low 71

Tuesday: Isolated storms early, gradual clearing. High 86

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. 66/88

Thursday: Partly sunny, warm, few showers. 67/84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

A cold front is moving southeast into the region today. Temperatures will climb back into the 90-degree range this afternoon and it will be humid enough that it might feel like it is the mid-90s. Showers and thunderstorms will develop ahead of the front this afternoon. There will be a marginal risk for some storms to be strong to severe. The primary threat will be damaging storms wind gusts. Some storms can heavy downpours.

Showers and storms will linger overnight but will gradually taper off to a few isolated showers/storms tomorrow morning. Tonight’s low will be around 70. The front will gradually make its way south to the Ohio River.

Tomorrow will gradually clear into the afternoon. Wednesday will be sunny and dry. Highs will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

There will be a few showers Thursday, a dry Friday, and rain returns for the weekend.

Happy Monday!

-Bob