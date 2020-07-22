More storms today, some severe, and still very humid

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers and storms, a few severe, humid and hot. High 88

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, muggy. Low 71

Thursday: Partly sunny, sticky, pop-ups south. High 87

Friday: Partly sunny, humid, a few pop-ups. 70/89

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. 68/90

Sunday: Partly cloudy, steamy. 69/92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

From Columbus southeast we have a slight risk of severe storms , the second step on the scale. The rest of the state is under the lower marginal risk. We will see rain and hear thunder off and on today and especially this afternoon and evening. Some storms will be severe with damaging winds as the primary threat. We can expect a quarter to a half inch of rain today. Temperatures will rise into the upper 80s here in Columbus. There will still be some scattered showers and storms this evening. It will be muggy and warm with a low in the low-to-mid 70s.

There will be more chances of pop-ups tomorrow and tomorrow night. Highs tomorrow will be in the mid-to-upper 80s.

There will be a only a chance of pop-ups Friday. The weekend looks dry and hot with temperatures getting back into the 90s again. Showers Tuesday.

Keep your umbrella handy!

-Bob