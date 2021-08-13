More storms today, a nice break for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, muggy, showers and thunderstorms. High 86
Tonight: Partly cloudy, humid, mainly evening showers and storms ending. Low 66
Saturday: Sunshine, less humid.  High 83
Sunday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 81 (61)
Monday: Sunny to partly cloudy.  High 85 (63)
Tuesday: Showers, chance of storms. High 84 (68)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Even though it’s Friday the 13th we will be a little luckier with the weather.

Though today won’t be as hot or humid as yesterday, it will still be an active day. We are still in an unstable environment plus we have the added feature of a cold front moving southward across the Buckeye State. It will be less muggy and the high will be in the mid-80s rather than low 90s. Likewise the heat index will top out at about 85-90 rather than the mid-90s.

Strong to severe storms will be most likely this afternoon and evening. Severe wind gusts will be the primary threat. Torrential downpours, which may lead to localized flooding, are possible. Some storms may produce small or medium sized hail.

With the front moving south towards the Ohio River showers and storms will gradually move out of the area from the northwest this evening and overnight.

The weekend will definitely be less humid and seasonably warm. The next chance of rain won’t be until Monday night and Tuesday.

Have A Great Weekend!
-Bob

