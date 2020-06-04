More storms through the end of the work week then a quiet weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers and thunderstorms, some strong with heavy rain. High 84

Tonight: Evening showers and storms, muggy night. Low 66

Friday: Partly sunny, sticky, chance of showers and thunderstorms. High 87

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. High 83

Sunday: Sunny, nice. High 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It’s another Weather Alert Day with heavy rain and scattered strong thunderstorms moving through the region this morning.



Expect scattered showers and thunderstorms to increase this afternoon as the front inches north. Rainfall totals will be between a quarter and half inch. There will still be a chance of isolated damaging wind gusts. It will be unseasonably warm again today but not quite as warm as yesterday. The high will be in the mid-80s rather than 90.

Tonight showers and thunderstorms will taper off mainly before midnight, after adding another tenth to quarter-inch of rain. It will be mostly cloudy and muggy by daybreak. The low will be in the mid-60s.

It’s more of the same again tomorrow. It will be partly sunny, very warm and humid with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be in the mid-80s.

A weak secondary front will gradually make its way across the state from the northwest, finally stalling near the Ohio River. It will be cooler and drier behind that front. Saturday will become a mostly sunny day. After a morning low near 70 the high will be near 85.

Sunday will be sunny and cooler with a high in the mid to upper 70s. Next comes a string of sunny, dry days with highs in the 80s. The next chance of rain will be Wednesday.



-Bob