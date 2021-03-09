More spring weather through midweek in Columbus and central Ohio

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm. High 65

Tonight: Mainly clear, cool. Low 42

Wednesday: Partly sunny, windy, and warmer. High 66

Thursday: Showers, breezy and warm. High 65 (53)

Friday: AM showers, mostly cloudy, mild. High 58 (50)

Saturday: Cloudy, breezy and cooler. High 48 (41)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure encompassing the Buckeye State only meanders east today. The sky won’t be quite as clear as the last couple of days with more clouds, but still plenty of sunshine likely. Winds will be lighter but the southwest flow will help afternoon highs reach the mid-60s. That same flow will keep tonight’s lows warmer, in the low 40s in Columbus.

An upper level ridge and frontal system will head towards the Ohio River Valley tomorrow. That will mean even more high clouds and it will be a little more windy. Tomorrow’s high will be in the mid-upper 60s.

The boundary will sink into the region Thursday bringing a chance for showers with it. Central Ohio temperatures will reach the low-mid 60s while the southeast heats into the upper 60s. By Friday morning there is still a chance of showers though most of the rain will be moving south. Cooler air will move in for the weekend with the front south of central Ohio.

Have A Great Day!!

-Bob