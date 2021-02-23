More snow melt today, more mild weather coming

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, breezy and cool. High 41

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, chilly. Low 32

Wednesday: Patchy AM fog, windy, isolated PM showers. High 47

Thursday: Partly sunny. High 40 (27)

Friday: Partly cloudy. High 42 (24)

Saturday: Chance of rain early, partly sunny. High 49 (33)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Surface high pressure from the southwest will build into the Ohio Valley today. Skies will be cloudy to mostly cloudy in central Ohio. It will warm into the 40-degree range in Columbus to near 50 in southern Ohio.

Clouds will thicken up overnight as a cold front approaches from the northwest tonight. Tonight’s low temperature will be near freezing but it will rise to near 40 with a southerly breeze ahead of the front by daybreak.

Tomorrow will be windy with a weak system bringing a slight chance of isolated showers. Meanwhile wind gusts will be near 30 mph.

High pressure and drier air will centered well west of the Buckeye State will swell into the Ohio Valley tomorrow night. Thursday and Friday will be dry with highs near 40. There will be more chances of rain Saturday. The high will be near 50. Sunday’s and Monday’s highs will be in the mid-upper 40s with more showers.

Enjoy your Tuesday!

-Bob