More snow for parts of the Rockies

People in Colorado who just returned home from wildfire evacuations – are being warned to be ready to leave again in less than an hour. This, as snowfall gives firefighters a break battling some of the worst fires in the state’s history.

Many parts of the state that were under mandatory evacuation have rolled back to voluntary evacuations. But, fire officials say the fire is not out, things can change very quickly, and they don’t want people to get complacent.

Some high elevations in Colorado picked up over 20 inches of snow while parts of Wyoming are covered in nearly 30 inches. In Colorado yesterday, Cameron Pass, which sits at an elevation just over 10,000 feet picked up over 20 inches of snowfall. There was nearly 18 inches of snow measured in Fort Collins, one foot of snow for Boulder and downtown Denver picked up 4 inches of measurable snow.

Over the next 48 hours, another foot of snow or more will be moving into high elevations of New Mexico and Colorado.

Meanwhile here in Ohio, we’ll be cool and grey with just light rain and not snow coming down from the clouds.