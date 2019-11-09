More seasonal for the weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, cold morning, breezy. High 44

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Low 34

Sunday: Partly sunny, milder. High 52

Veterans Day: Rain showers changing to snow late. High 43, falling through the afternoon

Tuesday: Morning snow showers, then partly and possible record cold. High 29



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s already another very cold start to the morning, so make sure to layer up if you’ll be going out for any tailgate before the Ohio State game. Normally this time of the year, Lowes would be in the upper 30s so it’s not just your imagination Dash it’s cold!

Through the day, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky, which will result in slow warming and a high in the mid 40s, which is still 10° below normal. Once you factor in a light southerly breeze, we’ll only feel like the upper 30s.

Tonight, a mostly cloudy sky will help temperatures stay more seasonal. You’ll still want to layer up though because normal lows this time of year are in the upper 30s and we’ll hit a low near freezing by Sunday morning.

Sunday is shaping up to be one of the best looking days not only of the weekend, but the next week. Thanks to a southerly breeze, we’ll see temperatures climb from the mid 30s back up to the lower 50s. This will still be colder than normal, but only by about 5 degrees.

A cold front will then move across the area Monday into Monday night. Because of this, we’ll see rain showers changing over to snow to start the week with a high in the upper 30s, much which is about where our normal lows are this time of year.

An artic blast of cold air will move in Tuesday behind the front as snow showers wrap up. By Tuesday, we’ll wake up in the 20s and only hit a high around 30 degrees. This will be in range of the lowest high temperature recorded for the day. Right now the record to beat for November 19 for record lowest high is 30 degrees set back in 1920.

Temperatures will start to rebound by the end of the week back to highs in the 40s, so keep the heavy coat and layers handy!

Enjoy your weekend & GO BUCKS!

-Liz