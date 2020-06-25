More scattered storms today, a warm-up with storms for the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy to sunny, scattered afternoon storms. High 82

Tonight: Chance of evening storms, partly cloudy late. Low 61

Friday: Mostly sunny, humid, late storms. High 87

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, afternoon showers and storms. 69/86

Sunday: On/off showers, chance of storms. 71/85

Monday: Partly sunny, afternoon showers and storms. 68/87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Today: It’s going to be a lot like yesterday this afternoon. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy with big cumulus clouds. An upper air impulse will combine with daytime heating to bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms. There will be more coverage than yesterday but it’s still about a 30% chance you will get wet. The high will inch into the low 80s.



Tonight, like the last couple of nights, chances of rain taper off after sunset and the loss of daytime heating. Skies will be partly cloudy at sunrise. The low will be near 60.

Starting tomorrow warmer and more humid will move in from the south. There will be a chance of scattered storms late tomorrow. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

The weekend will have more chances of showers and storms. It will humid with highs in the mid-80s.

Next week starts with highs in the mid-80s with a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday. There will pop-up showers Tuesday. Wednesday will be sunny and warm.

-Bob

–