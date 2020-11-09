More record breaking heat to start the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Mainly clear, mild. Low around 45-50

Today: Mostly sunny and warm. High 77 (Record 76 set in 1975)

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 54

Tuesday: Clouds increase, rain late. High 75 (Record 72 set in 1949)

Veterans Day: Showers early, cooler. High 64

Thursday: Sunshine, cooler. High 58

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler & seasonal. High 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

If you enjoyed the sunshine and warmer weather over the weekend, you’re really going to like the weather the next couple of days.

Today, we’re still under the influence of high pressure, which means more clear sky and light wind. After starting the day in the 40s, which is still 5-10 degrees above normal, sunshine will aid in a quick climb to the upper 70s this afternoon. This is not only 20 degrees above normal for this time of year, but sets us up for another day with record breaking temperatures. The record high to beat today is 76 degrees set back in 1975.

Overnight, we’ll stay mostly clear and seasonally warm. Low temperatures by Tuesday morning will only fall to the mid 50s, which is about 15-20 degrees above average, and is much closer to normal highs for this time of year. This could also put us in record territory. The record warmest low temperature for November 10 is 56 degrees set in 2002.

Warm weather continues tomorrow. We’ll be in record range not only for our lows, but highs as well. As temperatures climb to the mid 70s, we could see our third day in a row of new record highs. Right now the record is 72 degrees set in 1949.

After record setting warmth, we’ll see a change as a cold front marches in from the west. This system will pair with tropical moisture from Eta kicking into the area. Rainfall will pick up Tuesday night into Wednesday, and we could pick up around 1 inch of rain.

One more record for the warm weather could be in store Wednesday morning. Right now Columbus is on track to tie the record warmest low temperature of 58 degrees. Rain showers will wrap up Wednesday morning, and we’ll be left behind with a partly sunny sky and highs still above normal, reaching the mid 60s.

Much more seasonal temperatures and sunshine will return for the rest of the week. This means early morning lows around 40 degrees, and highs in the 50s Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz