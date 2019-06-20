More rain today, a break tomorrow

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Showers, chance of storms, some heavy rain, breezy.High 77

Tonight: Showers and storms, partial clearing late. Low 60

Friday: Sunny to partly cloudy, warm. High 79

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few pop-ups. 81(63)

Sunday: Showers, storms possible. 86(68)

Monday: Chance of showers and thunderstorms. 84(69)





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The Flash Flood Watch is set to stay in effect until this evening. Of course depending on rainfall and runoff today, that could be extended. Last night’s rainfall totals were another 1 to 3.5 inches bringing the monthly total to more than 25 inches, on pace with last year, the wettest year on record. There is a chance of heavy rain with today’s showers. Thunderstorms will be most likely this afternoon. Some could produce more heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers and possibly thunderstorms this evening. Skies will partially clear after midnight with a few leftover showers before daybreak. Lows will be near 60.

The summer solstice, the official beginning of astronomical summer in the northern hemisphere, is at 11:54 Friday morning. Friday will be a break in our soggy pattern with sunny to partly cloudy skies, a dry northwesterly breeze and no rain in sight, until possibly the evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s.

The weekend won’t have quite the same soaking wet pattern of most of this week, but there will be pop-ups or scattered storms Saturday, Sunday and even Monday. Highs will be in the 80s.

Have A Great Day!

-Bob