A storm moving across the Upper Midwest will bring more rounds of rain this afternoon and evening, with possible thunder in the southeastern part of the state. Southerly winds will boost temperatures into the more seasonable 60-degree range.

However, don’t get too used to the milder weather. A cold front will cross the state overnight, with temporary drying and cooler temperatures. With some sun, readings will be seasonable Thursday–in the upper 50s. Clouds develop in the afternoon, with the chance for a few showers later in the day.

An upper low will dip into the region Friday, keeping the weather cool (upper 40s) and unsettled, with occasional rain and isolated thunder into Saturday, possibly mixed with a few snowflakes before ending.

Skies will remain cloudy Saturday, with highs only reaching the mid-40s. Sunshine and more seasonable weather will return Sunday, with a warming trend.

Forecast

Wednesday: Showers, storm p.m. High 61

Tonight: Cloudy, breezy, few showers. Low 43

Thursday: Some sun, shower p.m. High 55

Friday: Cloudy, cooler, showers. High 47 (38)

Saturday: Showers, few snowflakes mixed, breezy, chilly. High 45 (35)

Sunday: Sunshine returns, cool. High 54 (33)

Monday: Mostly cloudy, milder. High 66 (39)

Tuesday: Clouds, warmer, scattered showers. High 71 (52)